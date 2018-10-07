Commey To Face Garcia For IBF And WBC Lightweight Titles

Ghanaian highly rated boxer Richard Commey (27-2, 24 KO's), faces Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KO) for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Council (WBC) Lightweight titles in January 2019.

The camp of the sensational Ghanaian boxer, who is the IBF mandatory challenger, reached a deal for the fight against Garcia after negotiations for the purse bid was successful.

This agreement means that Garcia would have to postpone his desire to fight Errol Spence in the welterweight division, to a later date, as he defends his titles against the Ghanaian boxer.

Despite his narrow loss against Robert Easter Jr and Denis Shafikov, Commey displayed ruthless boxing prowess in his last bout against Mexico’s Yardley Armenta Cruz in a final eliminator last August.