Herbert Mensah Tips Ghana To Reach Playoffs @ 2018 Africa Men's Sevens

Herbert Mensah, President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union is hopeful the Eagles will reach the playoffs of the 2018 Africa Men’s Sevens in Tunisia despite being rated as underdogs.

Ghana, who qualified as one of the Top 12 teams, must shrug off the challenge of defending champions Uganda and emerging force Senegal in Pool B of the tournament.

And despite being ninth in the tournament’s rankings, Herbert Mensah expects Ghana to reach the playoffs “We want to reach the playoffs if we are lucky. But we are playing against the defending champions Uganda who are a very strong team. It is not going to be easy but we know we are representing Ghana and we have to try to emerge from this”, he told the media in an interview.

The Eagles, who are in Tunisia were training twice a day at the University of Ghana Rugby Park in the last four months. And Herbert Mensah believes the team is ready for the tournament which will be staged in Monastir, Tunisia between October 13 and 14.

“We have imbued a certain character in the Eagles since I got involved. We have made sure they play and think like Rugby players. They are now aware of the importance of physical preparation and teamwork.

The Eagles won the Bronze Cup in May this year and they are eager to prove their triumph on home-soil was not a fluke.

Ghana Rugby Eagles Team Announced For Tunisia

Mr Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby, announced the Ghana Rugby Men’s Sevens squad that will go to Tunisia to compete in the 2018 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament in Tunisia on 13 and 14 October 2018.

“The decision was not an easy one with so many players who worked incredibly hard and who could probably all have represented Ghana. At the end of the day we had to choose and the squad of twelve on whose shoulders the responsibility now lies to go and make Ghana and all Ghanaians proud are: Abdul Jalilu Yussif, Alexander Dorpenyo, David Acho Nartey, Emmanuel Kalos, Francis Kweku Mensah-Donkor, Gideon Klugey, Jason Dzata, Kofi Montchon, Kofi Anarfi Anokye Appiah (SA), Michael Acquaye, Selom Kwame Gavor (SA) and Yaya Lukman.”