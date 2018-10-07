Bukom Fist of Fury Boxbiz Thrills Chorkor And James Town

The Bukom Fist of Fury Boxbiz Gravy Train started last Friday on a very good note with a massive show at Chorkor, a fishing community who love boxing.

The event was held at the Extra O Park where top football players like Stephen Appiah, Aziz Ansah and Edmund Copson grew up playing with an impressive crowd, despite not announced.

Under the supervision and direction of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Acting Communications Director, the show attracted the crowd and went on smooth without any hitch.

Some of the artistes who graced the show were Kotey Another, Saint Janarius, Bukom Dance Hall King, Royal Militant, Shado, King Dauda, Shaun One, Una Dayona, Guchi Bwoy, Boomgi, Black Jesus, Maraty, Pappilon Blood, Mr. Wise, Mr. Energy, Susuma, Saved, Stonynash, Sally, Truth Star, Khamelyon, Wanrow and Dani Kid.

There were dancing and comedy competitions with winners getting prizes.

Last Friday afternoon, the VVIP Gravy Train made a stop over at the residence of former President J. A. Kufuor where GBA and GBF executives briefed him on the ‘BoxBiz’ programme and asked for his support and blessings.

On Saturday, the train moved to Manste Agbona at James Town where the same BoxBiz show took place.

Meanwhile, the finals of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Justifies For The Black Bomber comes off on Monday, October 8, 2018, at the Accra Sports Stadium, while the programs for the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing Extravaganza continue this week with a press conference to showcase the boxers for the maiden fixture of the amateur league comprising 16 clubs.

On Thursday, October 11, there would be weigh in at the arena, before the D day on Friday, October 12, when boxing, showbiz, fashion and entertainment takes the big stage.