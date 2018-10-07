Joseph Adjei Signs For Al Malkiya In Bahrain

Defender Joseph Adjei has joined Bahraini side Al Malkiya on a one-year deal.

The former Wa All Stars player finalized his move after passing a medical.

Adjei, a former Ghana U20 international, is set for another move abroad having played for Cape Town City FC in South Africa.

The centre-back also played for Omani giants Al Oroubah Sports Club and USL side OKC Energy.

