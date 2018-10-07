Defender Joseph Adjei has joined Bahraini side Al Malkiya on a one-year deal. The former Wa All Stars player finalized his move after passing a medical. Adje...
Joseph Adjei Signs For Al Malkiya In Bahrain
Defender Joseph Adjei has joined Bahraini side Al Malkiya on a one-year deal.
The former Wa All Stars player finalized his move after passing a medical.
Adjei, a former Ghana U20 international, is set for another move abroad having played for Cape Town City FC in South Africa.
The centre-back also played for Omani giants Al Oroubah Sports Club and USL side OKC Energy.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com