Ghana Star Mubarak Wakaso Survives Car Accident On Journey To Play For Ghana

Ghana midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso survived a car accident in Spain on Sunday on his journey to play for Ghana in next week's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The midfielder was driving to the airport to take a flight to his country to join the Black Stars for the match against Sierra Leone when the accident occurred.

However, the Deportivo Alaves man's car hit the railing of the motorway as he drove in rainy conditions on his way to the airport for the journey to Ghana to join the national team.

A picture of his car shows that the right side front tyre of car and that side of the vehicle was completely damaged following the crash but was unhurt.

"The incident occurred this morning on a stretch of the AP-68 motorway when the player was heading to the Loiu airport to travel to Ghana and join the national team," a club statement reads.

"Wakaso has resumed his way to the airport normally minutes later," the statement added.

The accident occurred just hours after Wakaso had played a key role in Alaves' shock 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Spanish top-flight on Saturday.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has recalled the midfielder following his blistering form in the Spanish La Liga.