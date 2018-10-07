Former Ghana U17 Striker Issah Abass Marks Bundesliga Debut For Mainz 05

Former Ghana U17 striker Issah Abass played his first Bundesliga match for Mainz 05 in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin.

The 20-year-old enjoyed the last eight minutes of action when he replaced Jean-Philippe Mateta at the OPEL ARENA.

Abass joined Mainz 05 on a five year deal on the summer transfer deadline day.

Last month, he made his debut for the club by coming on as a substitute in the 60th minute to help Mainz defeat TuS Koblenz 2-0 in a friendly.

