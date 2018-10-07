Former Ghana U17 striker Issah Abass played his first Bundesliga match for Mainz 05 in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin. The 20-year-old enjoyed the la...
Former Ghana U17 Striker Issah Abass Marks Bundesliga Debut For Mainz 05
Former Ghana U17 striker Issah Abass played his first Bundesliga match for Mainz 05 in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin.
The 20-year-old enjoyed the last eight minutes of action when he replaced Jean-Philippe Mateta at the OPEL ARENA.
Abass joined Mainz 05 on a five year deal on the summer transfer deadline day.
Last month, he made his debut for the club by coming on as a substitute in the 60th minute to help Mainz defeat TuS Koblenz 2-0 in a friendly.
