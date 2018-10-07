Patrick Asmah Scores First Goal For FK Senica In Slovakian Top-Flight

Defender Patrick Asmah scored his first goal for Slovakian side FK Senica in their 2-2 league draw at Slovan Bratislava.

The former Ghana U20 left-back netted in the 54th minute to double the lead for the visitors.

This was after Frank Castaneda had given them a seventh-minute lead.

But Slovan Bratislava raced back to draw courtesy a three minute double from Moha in the 57th and 60th minutes respectively.

Asmah, 22, is on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A side Atalanta and has made eight appearances in the Fortuna League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com