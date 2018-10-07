Afriyie Acquah Returns To Action For Empoli After Injury Recovery

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah returned to action for Empoli on Saturday in their 2-0 home defeat to AS Roma in the Serie A.

The Ghana international had recovered from a thigh injury which sidelined him for two matches.

He walked straight into the starting XI and lasted 74 minutes at the Carlo Castellani.

Acquah will fly to his home country to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

