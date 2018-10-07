modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
26 minutes ago | Football News

Sadam Sulley Seals Win For Zemplín Michalovce In Slovakia

Ghanasoccernet.com
Striker Sadam Sulley scored his second goal of the season for Zemplín Michalovce in their 3-1 win at Trencin in the Slovakian Fortuna League on Saturday.

The 21-year-old sealed the points for the visitors in the 76th minute.

Jose Carrillo had given ZemplÃ­n Michalovce the lead on 54 minutes but Hamza Catakovic levelled after 63 minutes.

Sulley was making his tenth league appearance for ZemplÃ­n Michalovce this term.

His countryman Osman Bukari was named in the starting line-up of Trencin but was replaced in the 82nd minute by Milan Corryn.

