Kayserispor's Asamoah Gyan Gets Game Time Ahead Of Black Stars Return For 2019 AFCON Qualifiers

Asamoah Gyan played his third league match of the season as a second-half substitute in Kayserispor's 2-2 draw with Rizespor at home on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Ghana captain came on in the 80th minute to replace international teammate Bernard Mensah.

Gyan, 33, has now tallied 44 minutes of competitive football this season.

His latest game time is good for his confidence ahead of the international break.

Gyan, who Ghana's all-time top scorer, was named in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sierra Leone and that sparked a huge debate.

