Serie A: Ronaldo On Target Again As Juve Maintain Perfect Start

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant goal as Juventus maintained their 100% winning start by beating Udinese.

It comes during a week in which the Portugal forward "firmly" denied rape allegations.

Rodrigo Bentancur had headed in the opener for Serie A champions Juve, while Antonin Barak struck the foot of the post for the home side.

Udinese goalkeeper Simone Scuffet made a series of saves, the best of which was to keep out Joao Cancelo's effort.

The victory means Massimiliano Allegri's Juve side have eight wins out of eight in the league this season.

Ronaldo returned to the starting line-up after missing the 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys in midweek through suspension.

He was heavily involved in his side's attacking play, and had headed one chance over the bar before netting Juventus' second goal with a crisp finish into the far corner from Mario Mandzukic's lay off.

In the second half, he had two low strikes kept out by the excellent Scuffet, who also dived sharply low to his right to deny Federico Bernardeschi after the substitute was set up by Ronaldo.

Juve are back in action after the international break at home to Genoa.