La Liga: Real Madrid Troubles Deepen With Loss At Alaves

Real Madrid's miserable run of results continued as they slid to a shock 1-0 La Liga defeat at Alaves by conceding a goal deep in stoppage time on Saturday, marking their longest run without scoring in over 33 years.

Veteran midfielder Manu Garcia headed home after the ball hit crossbar following a corner in the fifth minute of added time to send the raucous home crowd into ecstasy as Alaves climbed to third in the standings.

The triple European champions had been shackled by Alaves for most of the match and they were fortunate not to concede before Garcia struck when Alaves's Jony fired narrowly wide on the break.

Alaves are the fourth team in a row to stop Real scoring and coach Julen Lopetegui will face further scrutiny with this defeat, which came after a 1-0 loss at CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, a 3-0 thrashing at Sevilla and a goalless draw with Atletico Madrid.

Real are still joint top of the standings with 14 points after eight games but they could drop down if leaders Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid all win on Sunday. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)