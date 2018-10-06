CAF Makes An Unprecedented Decision For The African Champions League Final

Ahmad Ahmad has chalked another major success in his short reign as the President of CAF as VAR will be used in the finals of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in the history of African football.

This is the latest of the radical improvements by the Malagasy since taking charge of Africa's football governing body some two years ago, generating positive reviews for CAF.

Africa became the first confederation in the world to use the latest refereeing technology for any of its clubs competition ahead of well-resourced bodies like UEFA and the AFC early this year.

CAF has been sparked into more historic successes after the success of the premier implementation of the latest refereeing technology during the Total CAF Super Cup last February between Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and TP Mazembe (DR Congo) in Casablanca.

