Egypt Bans Zamalek Chairman Murtada Mansour From Appearing In Media

Egyptian authorities have banned, Murtada Mansour - the controversial chairman of Zamalek - from appearing in the media "for the sake of national security" after CAF slapped him with a ban and a hefty fine.

The ruling by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) means he will not appear on television, radio, print and websites. It is not clear if social media ban in included.

Problems are now compounding for Mansour, a hugely divisive figure in Egyptian football after the Egypt Olympic Committee also followed in the footsteps of CAF to slap him with punishments.

This cames after CAF's Disciplinary Committee handed him a one-year ban from all football activities, fined him $40,000 and denying him access to any football or administrative activity.

Now Mansour will now not be able to appear in all the media in Egypt after a decision was issued by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR).

The Supreme Council for Media Regulation decided to prevent Murtada Mansour from appearing in the media after spotting various infraction by Mansour in controversial interviews.

A statement issued by the council said that they received a recommendation from the Media Performance Monitoring Committee about two episodes in which Mansour appeared on "Pyramids" TV channel on September 12 and September 2.

