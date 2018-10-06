Kwame Kizito Terminates Contract With Libyan Side Al Ittihad

Ghana forward Kwame Kizito has rescinded his contract with Libyan side Al Ittihad Tripoli.

Kizito left Hearts of Oak to join the Red and White lads on a three-year deal during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old hitman scored seven goals in his 12 appearances for the club and helped them to win the Libyan Cup, but due to political turmoil in the country, he has cancelled his deal with the club.

"Am grateful to play for one of the biggest clubs in Libya and thanks to the fans for their unflinching support during my stay," Kizito told Kickgh.com

"I terminated my contract with them [Al Ittihad] few days due to the current situation in the country."

Kizito was a member of the Black Stars 'B' squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup which was hosted in Ghana.

