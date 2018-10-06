Ex-Hearts of Oak Chief Neil Armstrong Laments Current State Of Club

Former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe has expressed his displeasure with the current state of the club.

The Phobians are currently without a substantive trainer and have lost the services of some key players like Thomas Abbey, Winful Cobbinah, Vincent Atingah and Isaac Mensah.

The club are on verge of losing another of their prized asset, Patrick Razak, who is reported to closing on a move to Guinean giants AC Horoya.

According to Mr. Armstrong, the current state of his former employers looks unpleasant and is sure their Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV shares the same sentiment with him.

'Obviously, nobody is happy about the state of Accra Hearts of Oak at the moment and am not sure Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV is happy, but we all have to support to build the club to how we want it to be' he said in an interview with FOX FM.

