Aduana Stars Declare Midfielder Zakaria Mumuni Free Agent

Aduana Stars have declared Zakaria Mumuni as a free agent following the expiration of the midfielder's contract.

Mumuni joined the Fire Boys on a two-year deal from Sogakofe WAFA and quickly established himself in the side with assured performances.

However, report went rife in the media last week that the diminutive midfielder is on the verge of departing the club after failing to renew his contract which is set to expire in the coming days

In an interview with the mouthpiece of the club, Evans Kwaku Oppong, he admitted that the ex- Wafa midfielder has no contract with his outfit.

"It is true that Zakaria Mumuni has no contract with Aduana Stars because he has only three days to exhaust his entire contract duration with us, " he told Cape Coast-based ATL FM.

"What I can say is that Aduana is still interested in his services but this power now rest in the abode of the player and his manager."

"We have heard that Kotoko is interested in his services but since we don't own his right, I can't say much about it''.

"But I can confirm to you that most of our teeming supporters are peeved with this development and what I will tell them is that they should exercise patience as we are still hoping to tie Zakaria down to the club."

In a related development, Oppong Evans further revealed to ATL FM that his outfit has now received 31 applications from 15 local coaches and 16 foreign coaches who are all willing to coach the club after the exit of Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com