Afriyie Ankrah Defends Decision By Flying Money To Black Stars In Brazil

Former Youth and Sports Minister under the John Dramani Mahama administration, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has defended his decision to airlift the $3 million to the Black Stars during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The then government sent the $3 million cash through a chartered flight to the team in Brazil after the players had threatened to boycott their final group game over the delay in payment of their appearance bonuses.

The players had refused to fly out from their team camp base in Maceio to Brasilia for their then must-win clash against Portugal.

But according to Mr. Ankrah, the level of trust between the team and the managers went cold that the players were not ready to have any compromise aside receiving their bonuses in cash.

"I still believe it was the best decision because the players would have it no other way, so the action was taken to avert a worse scenario," he told Citinewsroom.com

"The players insisted on receiving their agreed appearance bonus of $100,000 each even before the tournament started and they had threatened to boycott the very first game if they were not paid the money in cash.

"Under the circumstance, the then Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, who was with the team, intervened and that is how the arrangement was made to send the money directly," the former Minister explained.