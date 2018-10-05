Ghana-Sierra Leone AFCON 2019 Qualifiers To Go On As Planned Despite Ban

Black Stars doubleheader in the ongoing 2019 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone will take place as scheduled despite FIFA’s ban on the Sierra Leone FA.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council on Friday, October 5 suspended the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) with immediate effect due to government interference.

The decision by the world football governing body has thrown many Ghanaian football fans into a state of confusion as to whether their 2019 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone will go ahead.

However, the FIFA/CAF Normalization Committee have mentioned that both games will go on as planned.

This is because the suspension comes into force from October 28th by which time both games would have played.

Ghana will host Sierra Leone on Thursday 11th October at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before travelling to Sierra Leone on the 14th October for the return fixture.