19 minutes ago | Football News

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo / Modern Ghana
Hearts Warns Kotoko To Back Off Patrick Razak

Accra Hearts of Oak has issued a warning to Kumasi Asante Kotoko stating emphatically that they have no intention of selling their star man Patrick Razak to the Kumasi based club.

Reports suggest that the Porcupine Warriors have already contacted the camp of Patrick Razak to enquire about the possible transfer of the player from Hearts of Oak.

Legal advisor of the player, Lawyer Francis Polley earlier this week confirmed that news despite highlighting that no official offer has been made yet.

The news has prompted the Phobians to make a press release to address that issue.

In a statement issued by the club, they indicated that they will never sell speedy winger to their sworn rivals and no amount of gold will convince them to change their mind.

They have additionally called on stakeholders as well as fans of the club to remain calm as they settle the issues and tensions surrounding the contract of the player.

They have assured that the player still remains an asset of the Accra based club.

Below is a copy of the Statement released from Accra Hearts of Oak;

105201860153_rwnyqdcp53_hearts_issue_patrick_razak_statement.jpeg

