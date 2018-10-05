Heart of Lions Line Up Accra Lions Friendly In Accra On Saturday

Ghanaian second-tier side Heart of Lions will play Accra Lions in a friendly on Saturday.

The fixture against the third-tier side will take place at the St.Thomas Aquinas school park on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

Lions have been playing series of low friendly games in Ghana amid the suspension of football in the West African nation.

Their game against Accra Lions is part of activities to keep the team in shape in high anticipation of the resumption of local football.

