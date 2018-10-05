"A hero is an ordinary individual, who finds strength to persevere and endure, in spite of overwhelming obstacles"By: Dennis
Hearts of Oak Rubbishes Claims Of Naming A German Head Coach
The Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan has denied reports the club are on the verge of signing on a German coach.
After a stakeholders meeting in Accra, news emerged that the club had reached an agreement to bring in the expatriate coach.