Christian Atsu Hopes Newcastle United Pile More Misery On Fellow Strugglers Man United On Saturday

Christian Atsu hopes Newcastle United pile compound the misery of fellow strugglers Manchester United ahead of the meeting of the two sides on Saturday.

The Magpies themselves are relegation-trapped after an unflattering start to the campaign.

Rafa Benitez side have managed drawn two of seven games and lost five so far, leaving them in 18th position on the table.

They travel to Old Trafford on Saturday to battle Manchester United, who are also enduring a frustrating spell under Jos Mourinho.

Newcastle United star Christian Atsu wants the club to end their poor run in the Premier League with three points against Manchester United on Saturday.

'We know it will be a tough game for both teams," Atsu told the Chronicle.

"They are struggling too and so are we.

'We have to stick together. We can't lose our heads and the big teams don't get beaten three or four times in a row.

'We have to change things ourselves. This is the moment we need everybody to get behind the team. We think the fans deserve better.

'We're working hard and trying to change everything. For me, one win will change the atmosphere around the club.'

