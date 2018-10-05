Kotoko To Play Burkinabe Side Save African Child In A Friendly Match

Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will lock horns with Burkinabe outfit Save African Child in an international friendly match this month.

The former Ghana Premier League side announced the international friendly in a press release signed by their Director of Communication, Lawyer Sarfo Duku.

The Porcupine Warriors confirmed that they will play SAVE AFRICAN CHILD FOOTBALL CLUB in an International friendly on the 14th of October, 2018.

"Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has agreed to engage Burkinabe side 'SAVE AFRICAN CHILD FOOTBALL CLUB' in an international friendly as scheduled below;

Date: Sunday 14th October 2018 Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi Time: 3:00 PM

Fees to be charged at the gate and media accreditation formalities would be announced soon' the release stated.