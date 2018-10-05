modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Emmanuel Appiah On Target For LA Galaxy In Sounders FC Draw

Ghanasoccernet.com
Emmanuel Appiah On Target For LA Galaxy In Sounders FC Draw

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Appiah scored for LA Galax II in their 2-2 draw with Sounders at the Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Galaxy broke through in the 39th minute when the Ghanaian tallied his second goal of the season on a free kick, going up and over the wall to pull Galaxy II within a goal at 2-1.

Frank Lopez scored the equalizer in the 80th minute on an assist from Didie Traore. Lopez settled Traore's feed near the penalty spot, spun to his right and finished to the left of S2 goalkeeper Bryan Meredith.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1It is not that i am perfect but i am always trying to be perfect.

By: Naah Pascal quot-img-1
body-container-line