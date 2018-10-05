Hoffenheim Defender Kasim Nuhu Could Be Available Against  Eintracht Frankfurt

TSG Hoffenheim defender Kasim Nuhu could be available for the Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt after returning to full-scale training following a four-week absence due to injury.

The 23-year-old has completed three sessions with the German side without difficulties.

The Ghana international is on his way to making a comeback since he suffered an ankle injury in the side's Bundesliga game against Freiburg on September 1.

He missed Hoffenheim's 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday but could be available for the game against Freiburg on Sunday.

Nuhu has been left out of Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone due to the setback.

But he will be available for the next international game for the West African nation.

