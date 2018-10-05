Patrick Razak Is One Match Away From Hearts of Oak - Player's Representative

The representative of Patrick Razak, lawyer Francis Polly has disclosed that his client is one match away from leaving Hearts of Oak.

Reports in media indicate that the diminutive winger has left the Accra-based giants after failing to renew his contract with the side.

However, during an interview with Happy FM, the player's representative has rejected the claims but revealed that his client is left with one match to play before departing the club.

"It's not true that Patrick Razak has left Hearts of Oak. At the moment, I can say Razak is still a player of the club," Razak told Happy FM.

"Yesterday I had a lengthy discussion with Mark Noonan about him. He is currently with the team training at the Pobiman Park."

"Patrick Razak is supposed to finish when the first round of the 2017/2018 is finished. But since Hearts of Oak didn't play all the matches, he will be having one game more with the team and we'll see the next step."

"Hearts of Oak are committed to renew the player's contract. We are rather delaying but there's no cause of alarm for Hearts of Oak

"If any club wants Patrick Razak, then they should put it on paper. We haven't mentioned any figure to Hearts of Oak so the figures making rounds is not true."

Mr. Polly was asked if his client has received an official offer from Asante Kotoko, he said, "No club has officially come forward to sign Patrick Razak but unofficially a lot of clubs has been approaching me."

Razak joined Hearts from Division One side, Tamale Utrecht during the 2015/2016 league season and has been in top form for the Phobians and the national team, Black Stars B, helping them win the WAFU Cup of Nations in Cape Coast last year.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com