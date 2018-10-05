Sporting Gijon Sweat On Isaac Cofie Fitness Ahead Of Trip To Rayo Majadahonda

Midfielder Isaac Cofie remains a doubt for Sporting Gijon's league match against Rayo Majadahonda next Monday.

The former Black Stars player limped out of training on Tuesday and is being assessed by the medical.

The 27-year-old has days to recover and make himself available for selection to coach RubÃ©n Baraja.

Cofie has made five league appearances in the seven week old Segunda Liga.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com