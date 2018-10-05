modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

Affum-Acheampong Withdraws Suit Against NEC, NCC Chairman

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Affum-Acheampong Withdraws Suit Against NEC, NCC Chairman

George Yaw Affum-Acheampong has filed a notice of discontinuance of the suit against the National Executive Committee of the National Circles Council and the Chairman of the National Circles Council, Kwaku Amponsah.

Affum-Acheampong challenged the credibility of the modalities for the conduct of the NCC elections, and the validity of the constitution they sought to rely on at a Kumasi High Court.

The plaintiff has, however, filed at the court to discontinue with the case after the intervention of the George Amoako-led newly-formed Kotoko management.

'Please take notice that the Plaintiff herein, hereby discontinues the above-mentioned suit against the Defendants forthwith with liberty to reapply', reads a Kumasi High Court notice made available to asantekotokosc.com.

Management intends to lead the amicable settlement of the matter.

Credit: asantekotokosc.com

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1ITS NOT WHERE YOU REACH THAT MAKES YOU SUCCESSFUL, BUT ALL THE OBSTACLES YOU OVERCAME.

By: ROBIN L quot-img-1
body-container-line