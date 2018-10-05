Affum-Acheampong Withdraws Suit Against NEC, NCC Chairman

George Yaw Affum-Acheampong has filed a notice of discontinuance of the suit against the National Executive Committee of the National Circles Council and the Chairman of the National Circles Council, Kwaku Amponsah.

Affum-Acheampong challenged the credibility of the modalities for the conduct of the NCC elections, and the validity of the constitution they sought to rely on at a Kumasi High Court.

The plaintiff has, however, filed at the court to discontinue with the case after the intervention of the George Amoako-led newly-formed Kotoko management.

'Please take notice that the Plaintiff herein, hereby discontinues the above-mentioned suit against the Defendants forthwith with liberty to reapply', reads a Kumasi High Court notice made available to asantekotokosc.com.

Management intends to lead the amicable settlement of the matter.

