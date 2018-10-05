Our Girlfriends Are Breaking Up With Us After Anas Exposé - Aduana Stars Skipper

Aduana Stars skipper, Yahaya Mohammed has admitted that footballers in the country are struggling to meet the demands of their girlfriends after the airing of the #Number12 exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Football-related activities in the country has been brought a halt after the premiering of the #Number12 exposé in June where top Ghana FA officials and referees were filmed taking bribes.

The dreaded striker adds that most players have suffered relationship breakups as a result of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ documentary.

Speaking on Kumasi based Nhyira FM, the former Kotoko striker said, “Things are hard for us because there is no football in the country, that’s our only job.

“We all want our football to be better but at least organising a competition with appearances could have helped us to get something to take care of our families.”

“As a captain, most players have complained to me about break-ups in their relationships because they can’t cater for their families.”

Meanwhile, FIFA assistant referee David Agyin who was captured in the Anas exposé on Wednesday told Asempa FM that he can’t satisfy his wife in bed after the documentary.