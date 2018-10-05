modernghana logo

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
I Am Not Joining CK Asante Kotoko - Amos Addai

Ashgold SC midfielder, Amos Addai has reiterated that he is not following former coach CK Akunnor to Asante Kotoko.

Amos, who has been an integral member of the team has been strongly linked to Porcupine Warriors due to his exploits.

“I have received an official call from my former coach to work with him at his new club but for now I am an AshGold player,” he told Sportsnewsgh.com.

“I signed a three-year contract extension with the Yellow and black family last month after my two years contract expired at the club”

“They (Kotoko) can make an official approach to the management of my team since I have an official contract with them and can’t go any extra mile in terms of dealing with Kotoko”

The 25-year-old earned a promotion from the youth team to join the senior side of Ashgold SC during the time of coach Bashiru Hayford some few years ago.

The development of the player has been brilliant as he has added goalscoring to his dribbling, pace and skills to his game for the miners in the Ghana Premier League.

