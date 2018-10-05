Media Training Session On Bukom Fist Of Fury Held In Accra

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) on Thursday, organised a special technical session for media personnel ahead upcoming Bukom Fist of Fury, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

The training session, saw experts in boxing, educating journalists about the laws of the sport and certain technical aspects, that would help them educate their readers and listeners in their respective reportage.

During his lecture at the training session, renowned Ghanaian boxing coach, Mr. Ofori Asare, highlighted the special rules that would be used in the upcoming boxing league, to ensure adequate understanding of the competition.

Mr. Asare educated journalists on the scoring systems in juvenile, amateur, professional boxing, as well as highlighted the rules pertaining to the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and the World Series Boxing (WSB).

Mr. Roger Banor, International Boxing referee and judge, in his lecture also explained the "10 Points Must Scoring System" used across various ranks in the juvenile, amateur and professional boxing.

He also added that judges normally look out for how effective, energetic and powerful punches are thrown and that constitutes 75% of the point allocation, with the other 25% attributed to the overall ring generalship.

This year's 'Bukom Fist of Fury' comprises three tie boxing league, which includes juvenile boxing, amateur boxing league and the professional championship fight night and would start in October and end in April 2018.