Ghana Names Team Ahead Of 2018 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens Tournament

Mr Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby, has named a twelve-member team for Ghana, to participate in the upcoming 2018 Rugby Men's Sevens tournament in Tunisia.

According to him, Ghana would depart on October 6, for the tournament that would run from 13th - 14th October 2018 in Monastir.

Ghana is in pool B, alongside Uganda and Senegal.

He said, 'the decision was not an easy one with so many players, who worked incredibly hard and who could probably all have represented Ghana, but we had to take a tough decision on the final list.

'At the end of the day we had to choose and the squad of twelve on whose shoulders the responsibility now lies to go and make Ghana and all Ghanaians proud,' Mr. Mensah noted.

The team is made up of Abdul Jalilu Yussif, Alexander Dorpenyo, David Acho Nartey, Emmanuel Kalos, Francis Kweku Mensah-Donkor, Gideon Klugey, Jason Dzata, Kofi Montchon, Kofi Anarfi Anokye Appiah (SA), Michael Acquaye, Selom Kwame Gavor (SA) and Yaya Lukman, would be camping in Tunis, according to Mr. Mensah.

The 2018 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens have been grouped in Pools, with Pool A comprising Kenya, Morocco and Botswana.

Zimbabwe, Tunisia and Mauritius would make up Pool C, with Madagascar, Namibia and Zambia completing Pool D.

Ghana Eagles would start their journey to victory on Saturday 13th October in Monastir at 10:22am against Uganda, and 12:12pm against Senegal respectively.

Meanwhile, team Ghana would be accompanied by head coach Lovemore Kuzorera, team Manager Salisu Abdul Rahman and Board Members Bismark Amponsah and Ernest Hanson.

The UK based technical advisory team of Stuart Aimer (S&C Coach) and Collin Osborne (Skills Coach) would join the Ghana Eagles in Tunis on 6th October.