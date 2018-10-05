2018 Women's AFCON: Accra Sports Stadium To Be Ready By End Of October

Renovation works at the Accra sports stadium ahead of 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations is expected to be completed by the end of the month of October.

The Accra stadium and Cape Coast stadium will be used for the AWCON, which starts on November 17 to December 1.

There were initial fears that Ghana could lose the hosting rights of the 2018 Women's AFCON due to the delay of renovation works at the Accra sports stadium.

However, those fears have been allayed by Project Contractor, Kelvin Ofori, who has assured that the stadium will be ready by the end of October.

According to him, the facility will be ready in time to host the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which is scheduled for November.

'As you can see, we are working and we will surely finish before the tournament starts. We intend to hand it over by the end of October, so there is no need to panic. The job will be done,' he told the Graphic Sports.

The contracting firm, Coupbay Ghana Limited, is expected to replace the damaged seats in the stands, re-make the frame holding the scoreboard, re-roof the VIP lounge and also paint the rusty parts of the stadium.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com