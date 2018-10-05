modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
33 minutes ago | Football News

Ghana Midfielder Alfred Duncan Remain A Doubt For Sassuolo-Napoli Clash

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan remains a doubt for Sassuolo as they face Napoli in the Serie A on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has been out of the team since their victory over Empoli and has missed games against SPAL and AC Milan.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi has already felt the impact of the loss of the midfielder to injury after that heavy defeat to AC Milan.

Sassuolo held two training session on Thursday, in the morning and in the afternoon without the swashbuckling midfielder.

Meanwhile, De Zerbi will be hoping the former Inter Milan midfielder will be fit in time for the clash on Sunday.

Duncan has been omitted from the Ghana squad for the doubleheader AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

