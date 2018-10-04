Former Hearts Of Mithlodian Winger Prince Buaben Joins Falkirk

Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben has joined Scottish side Falkirk on a short-term deal after being released by Hearts of Mithlodian.

The 30-year-old has agreed a contract until January, where he could be handed a long-term deal following his performances for the club.

Meanwhile, Falkirk hope Prince Buaben's "experience and pedigree" will help them off the bottom of the Championship table after signing the midfielder.

"It is another boost for us following Saturday's victory," manager Ray McKinnon told the Bairns' website.

"Prince is a player that we have had in our thoughts for some time now," he said. "I know he will make a positive impact on our squad."

The Ghana international first arrived in Scotland in 2007 when he signed for Dundee United after leaving Ajax's youth academy.

He subsequently played for Watford and Carlisle United, plus a loan spell with Partick Thistle, before four years at Tynecastle.

Buaben made 14 starts and eight substitute appearances for Hearts last season, the last for the Premiership side coming in February.

