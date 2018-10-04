Prince Buaben Joins Struggling Scottish Side Falkirk FC

Scottish Championship side Falkirk have signed Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben on a short-term deal.

Buaben, who was released by Hearts of Midlothian this summer, has agreed a contract until January.

The 30-year-old is expected to use his experience to help extricate the Bairns ailing campaign where they are languishing at the bottom of the log with just three points in seven games.

Buaben made 112 appearances in almost four years for Hearts of Midlothian.

