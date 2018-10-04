Inaki Williams Wants To Play For Spain Over Ghana

Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams has revealed that Black Stars coaching staff have met his parents over the possibility of playing for Ghana.

The Spanish born is yet to play for Ghana after playing for the Spanish national youth team.

It will be recalled that after Ghana's 1:0 lose to Kenya in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya, Ibrahim Tanko, who is the assistant coach of the team revealed that they are planning to hand Williams a national team call-up.

However, the 22-year-old says he would like to represent Spain on the sporting level over Ghana.

"My parents have met with the Ghana coaching staff and I have received calls.

"I don't forget where my family came from but on a sporting level, it would be better to play for Spain.

"They've me given me everything," he added.