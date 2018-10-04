Southgate Signs New Contract Until 2022 World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate, whose deal was to end after the Euro 2020 has signed a new contract which will see him as England boss until the 2022 World Cup.

The new deal will also see his salary increasing to a reported £3m a year.

His previous contract was worth £1.8m a year, with performance bonuses taking it closer to the £2.5m .

Southgate, whose contract with England was due to end after Euro 2020, led his team to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years this summer in Russia.

This new deal will see Southgate remain as England boss until the end of December 2022, with that year's World Cup in Qatar starting on 21 November.

Following the tournament, FA chief executive Martin Glenn said the organisation wanted Southgate, who won 57 England caps as a player, to stay beyond Euro 2020.

"Securing Gareth on a longer-term contract was always a priority for us. He has performed remarkably well and has given everyone the belief that England can compete on a world stage again," said Glenn.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments," Southgate said.

"The job remains an incredible privilege and a true honour. Experiencing at first hand how the nation united behind the team this summer was something special, and it will be great to see how far this young squad can go in the years to come," he stressed

His assistant manager Steve Holland has also agreed a new deal through to 2022.

After initially taking over as caretaker manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce in September 2016, former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough centre-back Southgate signed a four-year deal as permanent England boss in November of that year.

England's next match is away to Croatia in the Nations League on October 12.