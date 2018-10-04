Serena Williams Sings, Goes Topless To Create Awareness On Breast Cancer

Serena Williams has released a video in which she sings the classic Divinyls song ‘I Touch Myself’ while covering her bare chest with her hands.

The tennis star shared the clip on her Instagram page, explaining that she created the video to encourage women to self-check their breasts.

“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit ‘I Touch Myself’ to remind women to self-check regularly,” Williams wrote.

Serena Williams gets personal as she joins the campaign to create awareness on breast cancer

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colours, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."

Williams continued: “The music video is part of the ‘I Touch Myself Project’ which was created in honour of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first."

The project, which is supported by lingerie brand Berlei for Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA), first launched in 2014 following the passing of Amphlett at the age of 53.

Since posting the video on her Instagram account, it has been viewed more than 1.5 million times with legions of fans praising the tennis superstar for performing the song.

“So much love for this and what you did, putting yourself out there. Thank you, Serena,” one person wrote.

Another added: “I LOVE this, Serena. I’m a breast cancer survivor of 20 years and I found the lump myself on self-exam even after mammograms showed nothing.

“Exams are so so important. Thank you for putting yourself out of your comfort zone—you are a goddess!”

As part of the ‘I Touch Myself Project’, Berlei is also releasing a new snakeskin print, rock star inspired bra called The Chrissy. 100 per cent of the profits from the bra will be donated to BCNA.

When self-checking, it is important to know the signs and symptoms you should be looking for.

As well as lumps, other signs of breast cancer include a change in breast size or shape, a rash or skin sores, nipple discharge, skin indentation, constant pain or a change in skin texture.

Similarly, swelling around the armpit or collarbone could be an indicator, as can a growing vein or inverted nipple. Women are advised to check their breasts each month.

If you notice any symptoms of breast cancer, the NHS advises that you see your GP as soon as possible.

After examination, your GP will then refer you to a specialist breast cancer clinic if they feel your symptoms need further assessment.