Jordan Ayew Has The Requisite To Replace Asamoah Gyan At Black Stars - Former Black Stars Striker

Former Ghanaian international, Nii Odartey Lamptey says Jordan Ayew is the rightful person to replace Asamoah Gyan at the Black Stars.

The 26-year-old has been out of the national team for a year.

Despite his sparkling performance at Crystal Palace, Jordan was not included in Kwesi Appiah's squad for Kenya's clash where the Black Stars lose by a lone goal.

Ahead of the third round qualifiers against in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Sierra Leone, Kwesi Appiah again omitted the Swansea City loanee from his 23 man squad.

"Jordan Ayew will be the rightful successor to Asamoah Gyan," he said.

"He has the capacity to replicate what Asamoah has done and he's young enough to grow in time.

"He can deliver the goal," he added.