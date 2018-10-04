Hearts Of Oak To Unveil German Coach Next Week

Reports reaching Modernghana Sports indicates that Accra Hearts of Oak will be announcing the appointment of a new German head coach next week.

The decorated Ghanaian side have been without a head coach since the departure of Frank Nuttal last February. It is now believed that the Accra based club have agreed terms with a German coach who is coming in to take over as head coach.

Interim coach Seth Hoffman has been in charge of the club since the departure of Nuttal.

He has endured some hard moments even in the absence of a running premier league. He led the side to a two-legged defeat at the hands of sworn enemies Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash friendly match.

Sources say the Managing Director of the Club, Mark Noonan held a meeting with the stakeholders of the club yesterday where he disclosed that an agreement has been reached to bring on board a new head coach from Germany.

It was also announced at the meeting that logistics for the ongoing project on the Pobiman project has arrived in Ghana awaiting clearance at the port.