My Ambition Is To Start Against Sierra Leone – Felix Anan

Goalkeeper Felix Anan is hoping to make his first appearance in post for the male senior national soccer team, the Black Stars after being handed his second call-up into the team.

The safest pair of hands for Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been included in Kwasi Appiah’s squad to face Sierra Leone in the third qualifying match for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2019.

The goalkeeper who has been in fine form will be competing for the starting spot with Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori as well as Sochaux goalie Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Speaking in an interview with Fox FM, the Kotoko shot stopper disclosed that his ambition this time around is to be given the opportunity to show what he can do in post for the Black Stars.

“My main ambition after getting another call-up to the national team is to start against Sierra Leone.

"The last time I was invited to the squad, I didn’t get an opportunity to play but this time around I’m going to work hard when we begin camping and I hope I will be given the chance to prove myself," he said.

He added that he strongly believes he has what it takes to start as he has established himself as the number one goalkeeper for the biggest club in the country.

“I have what it takes to start because being the number one goalkeeper of the biggest club in the country exposes you to several challenges which prepare you for future challenges”.

He indicated that all that he needs now is for the technical team to have faith and try his in the post for the Sierra Leone Clash.

The Black Stars will host the Sierra Leone Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on the 11th of October 2018.