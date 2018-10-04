Dreams FC youngster Bashiru Alhassan has finalized his switch to Czech Republic outfit Sparta Prague. Alhassan penned a deal with the Maroons after passing a...
Dreams FC Midfielder Bashiru Alhassan Joins Sparta Prague
Dreams FC youngster Bashiru Alhassan has finalized his switch to Czech Republic outfit Sparta Prague.
Alhassan penned a deal with the Maroons after passing a medical on Thursday morning.
The 18-year-old becomes the third player to join the Generali Stadium outfit from Dreams FC after Benjamin Tetteh and Zuberu Sharani.
The hard-working enforcer joined the Dawu-based side on a four-year deal from second-tier side Tudu Mighty Jets earlier this year.
He was instrumental in their 2017/18 league campaign, helping them to 6th position with 24 points after the first round.