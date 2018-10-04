modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Dreams FC Midfielder Bashiru Alhassan Joins Sparta Prague

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Dreams FC Midfielder Bashiru Alhassan Joins Sparta Prague

Dreams FC youngster Bashiru Alhassan has finalized his switch to Czech Republic outfit Sparta Prague.

Alhassan penned a deal with the Maroons after passing a medical on Thursday morning.

The 18-year-old becomes the third player to join the Generali Stadium outfit from Dreams FC after Benjamin Tetteh and Zuberu Sharani.

The hard-working enforcer joined the Dawu-based side on a four-year deal from second-tier side Tudu Mighty Jets earlier this year.

He was instrumental in their 2017/18 league campaign, helping them to 6th position with 24 points after the first round.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1"Love is not love that alters when it alteration finds."

By: naa quot-img-1
body-container-line