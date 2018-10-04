Aduana Stars Midfielder Zakaria Mumuni On Verge Of Joining Asante Kotoko

Aduana Stars midfield dynamo Zakaria Mumuni is reported to be closing in on a move to Asante Kotoko.

According to media reports, attacking midfielder has commenced contract negotiations with the Porcupine Warriors over a possible move ahead of the resumption of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League.

"We are in talks with some players who are willing to join Kotoko. We want to conquer Africa either the CAF Champions League or the Confederation Cup," a source told Kickgh.com

"He [Zakaria Mumuni] is one of the local players on our wish list, other foreign players have arrived to undergo trial."

"Beefing up the squad with good players will help us to achieve our aim of clinching either the Champions League or Confederation Cup in the shortest possible time."

The 21-year-old is reported to have turned down a contract extension with Aduana Stars as he is keen to complete his switch to the Kumasi-based outfit.

The former WAFA Academy midfielder's contract with the club will expire in December.

Mumuni played an integral role in Aduana Stars' CAF Champions League campaign where he played three matches.

