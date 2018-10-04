Asante Kotoko Outdoor STRIKE As New Kits Sponsor

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have officially announced their partnership deal with Portuguese sportswear manufacturing company, STRIKE.

On Wednesday, management of the Porcupine Warriors unveiled the kits in a ceremony that saw the club unveil new head coach, Charles Akonnor.

The Kumasi-based side will be wearing kits from STRIKE in the second round of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.

A set of jerseys including replicas for the fans, bibs, tracksuit, bags and other training equipment arrived in Ghana last month.

The kits sponsorship deal was brokered by the clubs ex-captain Yusif Rhaman Chibsah.

