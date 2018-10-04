Kotoko Rejected 17 Foreign Coaches To Sign C.K Akunor - George Amoako

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Mr George Amoako has revealed that the club rejected applications of several foreign coaches to appoint Charles Kwabla Akunor.

Mr Amoako was reported to be interested in a foreign gaffer but at the unveiling of their new coach on Wednesday, the former vice chairman of the Ghana League clubs association refuted such claims.

'It's never true I prefer foreign coaches. We had 17 foreign applicants for the vacant position but we went in for CK,' he said.

Coach C.K Akunor signed a three year deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday following the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin, who was in charge of the club for seven months.

The former Ashantigold coach has been tasked to win the club the CAF Champions League in his three-year tenure at the club.

"When our coaching position became vacant, I instituted some committee and upon their recommendation, we agreed on him [C.K. Akunnor]" Mr Amoako told Atinka FM

"The target for C.K Akunnor is to win CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup in the shortest possible time" he concluded.

The 44-year-old will oversee the club as head coach with his first task a friendly game against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors have been impressive in the offseason beating sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in a two-legged friendly.

They also engaged in a friendly with regional rivals Ashantigold, with the two sides recording identical scorelines in a two-legged affair.

Last Sunday Kotoko thrashed Berekum Chelsea 3-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

