Thomas Partey Features As Atlético Madrid Thrash Club Brugge In UCL

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey played a role in Atletico Madrid's champions league home win over Belgian side Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old saw 63 minutes of action as the Europa Cup champions defeat Brugge 3-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid made it two wins out of two in the Champions League.

Griezmann stroked Atletico ahead in the first half but Arnaut Danjuma levelled matters before the break.

Diego Simeone's side pressed and were rewarded when Griezmann drilled home his second from Diego Costa's pass. Koke then sealed the win from Griezmann's assist in injury time.

The Ghana international was replace in the 63 minutes by Argentine midfielder Angel Corea.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com