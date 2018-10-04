Kotoko's Job The Most Difficult In My Coaching Career - C.K. Akunnor

Charles Kwabena Akunnor, newly-appointed head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has described his job at the club as the most difficult in his coaching career.

The German-trained technical handler, who was at a ceremony in Kumasi on Wednesday, said the task ahead was, however, surmountable and called for the massive support of all stakeholders to succeed.

'I believe in the vision of Kotoko. The journey is very tough, but the goals are achievable with the cooperation of all,' coach Akunnor noted.

He appended his signature to a three-year deal on Monday, October 1, 2018.

The GNA Sports has gathered that his terms of reference include guiding the Porcupine Warriors to win a continental trophy within the shortest possible time.

He is also to build the team into a winsome side for all competitive games.

Kotoko, arguably the nation's most-decorated club, had since 1983 not won any continental title.

Coach Akunnor, a former skipper of Ghana's Senior National Team, the Black Stars, holds UEFA License 'B' and CAF License 'A' certificates.

'I would work very hard because I believe hard work pays,' he assured the teeming supporters.

Mr George Amoako, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, was emphatic that the newly-appointed technical handler would receive all the incentives and motivation required for an effective work.

Coach Akunnor, on the local scene has had stints with clubs such as Accra Hearts of Oak, Obuasi Ashgold and Dreams F/C.