Conquering Africa With Asante Kotoko Is Achievable - C.K Akunnor

Newly appointed head coach of Asante Kotoko, C. K. Akunnor has given the clearest indication that conquering Africa with his outfit is realistic.

Akunnor, 44, after penning down a three year deal with the former Ghana Premier League side have been tasked to win either the CAF Confederations Cup or the CAF Champions League.

However, some football enthusiasts have rubbished the target set the by the management of Asante Kotoko but speaking to the press during his unveiling at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi on Wednesday afternoon, the former Blck Stars skipper reiterated that archiving the targets given to him is realistic.

“We have to do a lot of things for us to achieve the target and I think my CEO [George Amoako] also made mention of it.

"It is an achievable target and we would have to work hard towards it," he added.